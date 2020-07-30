Osaka confirmed for US Open, says management team

TOKYO (Reuters) – Two-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan will play in next month’s U.S. Open in New York; 2018 US Open champion’s management team has told Reuters.

Several media reports had said she had not registered for the tournament and had decided to skip the event, which kicks off on August 31 and will be played under strict bio-security protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the 22-year-old’s management team told Reuters via email that the reports were wide of the mark and that she would be participating at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.

Earlier on Thursday, July 20, 2020, world number one Ash Barty of Australia said she was skipping the New York tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan’s Osaka, who is based in the United States, last played competitive tennis in early February during Fed Cup qualifiers against Spain.

