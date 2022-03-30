Osaka Beats Collins to Reach the Miami Open Semi-finals

Former world number one Naomi Osaka moved into the Miami Open semi-finals with a straight-set win over American Danielle Collins.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament, served 13 aces in a 6-2 6-1 win that lasted exactly an hour.

Australian Open finalist Collins appeared to be struggling with a neck injury throughout the match.

Osaka will play Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Olympic champion Bencic beat Australia’s Daria Saville 6-1 6-2 to reach the last four.

