Orlando Dale Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-eight-year-old Orlando Dale of Penwood Road, Kingston 11 has been missing since Saturday, May 16.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 185 centimetres (6 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Dale was last seen in his community wearing a green hooded jacket and grey pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Orlando Dale is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.