Organisers Postpone the International Reggae and World Music Awards -IRAWMA

This year’s International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) has been postponed.

The organisers of the well-known award show have decided to postpone this year’s staging until next year in light of the current state of affairs in the local events industry caused by the Covid crisis.

In a news conference on Tuesday, IRAWMA’s organiser, Dr Ephraim Martin, said the current state of Jamaica’s novel coronavirus necessitated the event’s postponement.

On Tuesday, the marketing and sponsorship executive for the Caribbean region of IRAWMA, Marcia McDonnough, stated at a media briefing, “The delay should not be considered a disappointment, but rather an opportunity to bring everything in order for the 2023 staging.