Oprah Winfrey reveals why Stedman Graham is quarantining in their guesthouse

Oprah Winfrey and longtime beau Stedman Graham are proceeding with caution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 66-year-old revealed Monday on Instagram Live that Graham, 69, is quarantining in their guesthouse after traveling.

“He’s at the guesthouse, because you all know I had pneumonia late last year…I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection,” Winfrey said in an interview from her Santa Barbara, Calif. home, via Oprah Mag.

In addition to older adults, those with serious underlying medical conditions appear to be at higher risk for intense illness from coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Though Graham doesn’t have coronavirus, per the outlet, Winfrey said he was “late to the party” and initially didn’t take matters as seriously.

“Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis…he’d been on planes, so Stedman is like ‘What’s the procedure for coming home?’ ‘The procedure is… you ain’t coming and sleeping in my bed!’” Winfrey explained.

She continued, “Social distancing does not mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!”

Even though Graham may not be in the same room, Winfrey said she never feels “alone.”

“I’m never bored, because I always have myself. I never feel alone, have never felt alone, because I just love being with myself,” she said. “So this is more time to be with myself without the guilt. Usually, it’s like, you’re with yourself but everybody wants to be someplace else. But there’s nowhere to be!”

Winfrey and Graham have been together since 1986.

Source: Page Six