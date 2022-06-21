Opposition Donation for Repatriation of Jamaican Students Studying in Ukraine to Be Returned

The Government of Jamaica is advising that it has had to take steps to return funds which were donated by Mr. Mark Golding, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition, in February 2022, towards the repatriation of the Jamaican students who were in Ukraine.

In his public announcement, on February 25, at the time of the donation of ten thousand United States dollars (US$10,000), the Leader of the Opposition note that the funds were to be used for “transportation, food and other necessities” related to the repatriation of the students.

On the basis of the decision of the Opposition Leader to disburse the funds through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Ministry acted on the guidance of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service in depositing the funds to its account as ‘Appropriations-in-Aid’ for the intended purpose, in keeping with the financial regulations of the Public Service of Jamaica.

The equivalent of fifteen thousand United States dollars (US$15, 000), was also donated by the Prime Minister and also deposited in the same account.

It is to be further noted that the urgency of timing required that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advance funds for the students’ repatriation and care. The contributions by Mr. Golding and the Prime Minister covered only a portion of the aggregate cost for the successful execution of the repatriation exercise.

In a recent letter from Mr. Golding, he now indicates that the funds ought instead to be distributed to each student towards his/her education costs. Notwithstanding his change of intention regarding the use of the funds, the communication accuses the Government of improper usage of the donation. Accordingly, the Government has decided that the funds be returned to the Leader of the Opposition at the earliest, to facilitate their use as best determined by him.