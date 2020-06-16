Opposition Calls out Minister over Proposed Lease in protected Area

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has written to Prime Minister Andrew Holness seeking to know if he was aware that a member of his Cabinet was in the process of acquiring a 25-year lease to a parcel of land located in the Blue and John Crow Mountains protected area.

The PNP said the Minister was intending to use it for a private single-family dwelling.

The PNP did not name the Minister but said he had portfolio responsibility for the Environment.

The area in which the Minister had applied to lease the land is in the Hollywell Park, a part of the protected area in the Blue and John Crow Mountains.

The PNP said its portfolio spokes persons, Dr Fenton Ferguson and Senator Sophia Fraser Binns had written to the Prime Minister. They said they were: “appalled that such a brazen act of abuse of public trust could have been considered by a Minister with portfolio responsibility for the subject matter and the Prime Minister has remained silent.”

The Shadow spokespersons said “it is particularly astonishing because the Blue and John Crow Mountains were declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site during the last Administration.” Dr. Ferguson said according to historical data, the mountain range in question encompasses one of the world’s most irreplaceable protected areas, based on its importance for amphibian, bird and mammal species.