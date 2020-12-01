Opposition against Receiving Deportees Now

The Opposition PNP is warning the Government against accepting some 50 deportees from the United Kingdom, scheduled to arrive in Jamaica Wednesday, December 2.

In a statement, Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness Dr Morais Guy “has expressed alarm that the Government of Jamaica has agreed to accept the deportees.”

He says Jamaica has more than 10,000 COVID positive cases and 256 deaths, with 17 persons dying in the last seven days alone. Dr Guy said, “Jamaica is by no means out of the woods where the control of COVID19 infections are concerned. The deportees are coming from the UK which is itself under lockdown as it attempts to gain control of the high rate of infections in its own jurisdiction. This is not the time to be welcoming deportees from the UK.”

He says the Government should not accept “these individuals at this time,” because the country is not out of the woods yet regarding COVID-19.

Dr Guy says if the government refuses to heed the warning of the Opposition to prevent the arrival of these persons, the Opposition is recommending the following measures;