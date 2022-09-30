Operation Relentless II continues to reap success in Westmoreland. Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds is the latest to be added to the list of seizures since the start of the operation. A man and his mother have been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.
They are:
- Rasi Hyde, 27, of White Hall, Negril in the parish
- Annette Plummer, 43, of the same address
The operation was carried out on Nampriel Road in Negril, Westmoreland on Wednesday, September 28 between 8:00 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. During the operation, the police searched a house occupied by the mother and her son. The team found the firearm hidden under a couch.
The duo were charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition. Their court dates are not yet been finalized.