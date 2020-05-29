‘Open the borders’ – Task Force Calls

The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce is recommending “the relaxation of Covid-19 related border closure measures.”

The Tsk Force headed by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke wants the “phased opening of international airports, first to Jamaicans who wish to return, and then to others.” It says this must be under procedures, at all times, consistent with public health guidance.

In a statement Friday morning, the Task Force set up by the Prime Minister said it notes the dire forecast of the Planning Institute of Jamaica that GDP could decline between 12 percent and 14 percent over the April to June quarter.

It said the path to economic recovery will not be quick, but it should begin now while observing appropriate health protocols. “The Covid-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce recognizes that attaining the levels of economic output and employment that we had pre-COVID-19 will take some time to attain once more.”

The Task Force said trade in goods and services account for approximately 80% of GDP. “It is therefore impossible for economic recovery to begin without a gradual adjustment to border restrictions.”

However, it did not say when it believed the border closures should start being adjusted.