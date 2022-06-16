Online Spirit Licence Application Process Effective June 20

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Effective June 20, 2022, persons wishing to obtain a spirit licence from the parish courts to sell or distribute alcoholic beverages will be able to apply online.

His Honour Mr. Chester Crooks, Chief Judge of the Parish Courts, said the digitization of the application process forms part of the Judiciary’s strategic objectives to incorporate technology in its operations and to improve the ease of doing business with the courts.

“Currently, applicants have to come to the court to submit the application form and then attend a spirit licence session to be advised of the outcome of their applications. When the new process takes effect, persons will be able to complete the fillable application forms from the website at parishcourt.gov.jm, email the completed application form and we will inform them of the outcome via email. Nonetheless, they will still have to visit the nearest police station and health department to complete those steps in the application process,” Judge Crooks said.

Judge Crooks said the administrative arm of the judiciary, the Court Administration Division, has embarked on a public education programme to sensitise Jamaicans about the new spirit licence application process.

He is also reminding owners and operators of these establishments that it is an offence to sell alcoholic beverages without a spirit licence and encouraging them to adhere to the terms of their licences.

“Under the Spirit Licence Act, persons selling alcoholic beverages are required to have a spirit licence. Anyone found guilty of selling alcoholic beverages without a spirit licence can be fined up to five thousand dollars or six months’ imprisonment, if they failed to pay fine. Additionally, those licensed to sell spirits should not exceed quantities set out in their licences,” Judge Crooks said.

Details of the new online application process for spirit licence were unveiled at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court – Criminal Division’s National Public Education Day held at the courthouse in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

For further information, members of the public can contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or visit our website at for further information.