Oneil Bryan Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-eight-year-old Oneil Bryan of Tawes Pen, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Sunday, May 10.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Oneil was last seen at home about 9:00 a.m., wearing an orange shirt, grey shorts and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Oneil Bryan is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.