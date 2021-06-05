One-Year-Old among Four Shot in Glendevon Bloody Attack

A one-year-old baby girl is among four persons shot and injured by gunmen, in Glendevon, St James, on Friday afternoon, June 4.

A 38-year-old taxi operator from Bounty Hall in Trelawny, a 23-year-old Bartender of Little River, Barrett Town, St James, and a 57-year-old unemployed woman of Johnson Hill, Glendevon, were the other victims shot and injured, and are presently at hospital in serious but stable condition.

Reports by the Freeport police are that about 5:50 pm, the occupants of the vehicle had hosted a Fish Fry in the community earlier on Friday, and were making deliveries in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, in the community.

On reaching a section of Joan Avenue, they were approached by a Toyota Mark-X motor car, which blocked their path.

Two men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on the occupants of the car, shooting all three adults and the baby before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the four victims, including the infant were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to hospital where they were treated and admitted.