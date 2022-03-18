One Shot Dead in Trelawny, Two Others Shot and Injured

A farmer was shot and killed in Warsop, Trelawny on Thursday night, and his daughter and a male community member shot and injured.

He has been identified as Patrick Griffiths otherwise called ‘Cultire’ a farmer of Blind Lane in Warsop, Trelawny.

Reports by the police are that about 10:30 pm, the now-deceased and his daughter were inside a bar in the community when men armed with handguns entered the establishment.

Griffiths reportedly attempted to bar the men from entering with the door, and he and his daughter were shot by the gunmen.

They then robbed the establishment of an undetermined sum of cash before leaving on foot, where they came upon the male victim who was heading towards the bar, and opened fire hitting him.

The police were later summoned to the scene and upon arrival, the victims were rushed to hospital where Griffiths was pronounced dead, and his daughter and the other man treated and admitted.