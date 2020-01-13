One person killed, 8 person injured in Puerto Rico 6.4 mg earthquake

American President, Donald Trump called for a state of emergency in Puerto Rico on Tuesday night when the country was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that left one person dead, eight people inquired, and thousands of people without shelter, water, or electricity.

Unfortunately, the worst was not over for Puerto Rico as they were struck again a few days later by a series of aftershocks six of which were of a 5 magnitude or greater.

Financial losses are estimated to be close to $3.1 billion US dollars a heavy blow as Puerto Rico was just recovering from the devastating Hurricane Maria that hit the island in September 2017. According to reports, Costa Sur Power Plant suffered significant damage and would likely be offline for months. The country must now find a way to recover from this new set of severe damages caused to the infrastructure, several tourist sites, schools and thousands of private homes.

By: Maliaka Bryce