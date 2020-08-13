One of Two Gunmen Held in Negril,  While Attempting to Shoot Motorist

A gunman was cornered by residents in Negril, Westmoreland, this afternoon and later handed over to the police, following a failed attempt to shoot a motorist along the Negril main road.

His crony who ran from the scene, is now being sought by the police.

Reports are that shortly 12:30 pm, the driver of a motor car was traveling along the tourist corridor in Negril, when the two men rode up on a motorcycle beside his motorcar, and brandishes handguns.

The men ordered the driver to pull over, but when he refused the men attempted to fire on the vehicle but were knocked from the motorcycle by the driver.

The motorcycle rider got up from the roadway and ran behind some buildings, after he discovered that a group of angry residents were advancing towards him, but his crony was held by the residents, and an illegal firearm was taken from him.

The police were summoned, and the wounded gunman and the Illegal weapon handed over to them.