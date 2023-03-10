ONE OF KINGSTON WEST MOST WANTED FATALLY SHOT

March 9, 2023-The Police High Command has taken note of the information that is being
circulated that criminals in the Kingston Western Police Division are organising a series of attacks
against members of the security forces following the fatal shooting of one of the division’s most
wanted.
Kerron Angus, otherwise called ‘Kadula’, who was featured on the Jamaica Contabulary Force’s
wanted Wednesday campaign, was fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the force
on Studley Park Road in Kingston West about 2:40 p.m., on Thursday, March 09.
One TP9SA Canik 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition
was seized subsequent to the incident.
The police are advising anyone with any such intention to refrain from carrying out such attacks,
as the security forces will take the necessary action and apply the necessary training to defend
themselves and all law abiding citizens.
“The Police who operate in the Kingston West area and surrounding communities are being
urged to remain vigilant and resolute whilst on or off duty. We will not retreat in our quest to
create safer communities”, said Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, Commanding Officer for
the Kingston Western Division.