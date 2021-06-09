One of Hanover Most Wanted Captured in Red Hills, St Andrew

One of Hanover’s most wanted gunmen was apprehended by the police during a mission-driven operation carried out in Red Hills, St Andrew, on Wednesday morning, July 9.

The alleged wanted man Brian Jackson, otherwise called ‘Not Nice’ was being sought by the Hanover police for several crimes, including the murder of three One Voice gang members, who are allies to the Ant Nest Gang, of which he is a member.

Jackson who is said to be a dangerous gang member allegedly shot and killed the three gang members in May of last year, after an arms deal went sour.

Reports by the police are that a pre-dawn operation was carried out at a house in Red Hills, where the alleged most wanted was held in the company of a female.

They were both taken into custody and are both waiting to be questioned in the presence of their lives.