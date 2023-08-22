One of Hanover Most Wanted, Arrested and Slapped with Multiple Charges

The Hanover police has confirmed that a man who was apprehended in the parish of St James on Friday, after being placed on top of the list of most wanted men, has been slapped with multiple charges.
The accused O’Brian Garvey, otherwise called ‘F1’ , of Mcquarrie Drive address, was charged on Saturday, with Shooting with Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Wounding With Intent.
Reports are that on Friday afternoon, the St James police acted on intelligence and deployed a Tactical Response Team at a section of Mount Carey community known as Marl Road, in Search of Garvey.
On seeing the lawmen, the wanted man ran, but the police gave chase and managed to apprehend him.
The Hanover police related that Garvey has so far being charged in relation to an incident in Mcquarrie on Sunday, April 1, where he allegedly went to a house in the community and opened fire hitting an elderly man, his daughter-in-law, and his grand-daughter.
All three victims were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where they were treated and admitted.
The police also reported that Garvey is linked to another shooting incident in the same community, where a young man was shot and injured over a week ago.