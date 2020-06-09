One new COVID-19 case

Jamaica has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the island’s count to 599.
In the meantime, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 remains at 405 (Recovery rate 67.6%).
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new case is a 63- year-old female from St Elizabeth.  This is an imported case from New York under the controlled re-entry programme.
Jamaica now has 98 imported cases; 218 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 27 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster (Alorica) in St. Catherine and 20 under investigation.

