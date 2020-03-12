One Man Stabbed to Death, Another Taken into Custody in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): Forty-three-year-old Christopher Campbell, otherwise called “Cecil” of Lennox Bigwood in Darliston, Westmoreland, died from injuries he sustained after he was stabbed by another man in his community, on Wednesday, March 11.

Reports by the Savanna-la-mar police are that about 2:15 p.m., Campbell and another man were at a construction site when an argument developed.

During the dispute Campbell was stabbed multiple times to his upper body, by his attacker.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Campbell was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the accused whose identity is being withheld, was taken into custody.