One Man Charged With Wounding With Intent in Portland

Twenty-two-year-old Tommy Phillips of Cornwall Barracks, Portland has

been arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident in Comfort

Castle, Portland on Monday, November 09.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Phillips was among a group of men

who allegedly gained entry to the complainant’s home and used a machete to beat him. The

complainant was wounded and had to be treated at the hospital.

Phillips was subsequently arrested by detectives and later charged. His court date is being

finalised.

His accomplices remain at large.