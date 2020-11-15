One Man Charged With Wounding With Intent in Portland

Twenty-two-year-old Tommy Phillips of Cornwall Barracks, Portland has
been arrested and charged with Wounding with Intent in relation to an incident in Comfort
Castle, Portland on Monday, November 09.
Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that about 6:00 a.m., Phillips was among a group of men
who allegedly gained entry to the complainant’s home and used a machete to beat him. The
complainant was wounded and had to be treated at the hospital.
Phillips was subsequently arrested by detectives and later charged. His court date is being
finalised.
His accomplices remain at large.