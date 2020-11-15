One Man Charged With Several Offences in St. Ann

Thirty-eight-year-old Damian Rose, otherwise called ‘Shane’, a farmer of
Richmond Drive, Bamboo in St. Ann was arrested and charged following an incident in
Hazelwood in the parish on Tuesday, November 03.

He has been charged with Murder, Shooting with Intent (2 counts), Assault at Common Law,
Attempt to Discharge a Loaded Firearm and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 9:40 p.m., Rose was involved in a dispute
about land when he allegedly pulled a firearm and fired several shots at the complainants. One of
them, 42-year-old Oral Burey, died as a result of the injuries received, while the others were
unharmed.

The matter was reported to the Police and Rose was nabbed when he visited the hospital for
treatment. He was subsequently charged after being pointed out on an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.

