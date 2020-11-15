One Man Charged With Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Thirty-year-old Cheavan Dacosta, otherwise called ‘Roshane’of 2 West,

Greater Portmore in St. Catherine was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm

and Ammunition following an incident in his community on Thursday, November 12.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 3:40 p.m., a Police team that was on operation

accosted Dacosta in his community. He was searched and a 9mm pistol with four rounds of

ammunition was found. Later, follow-up operations were carried out at his house, and during a

search conducted in his presence, two hundred and ninety-two .38 cartridges were found inside his

bedroom. He was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.