One Man Charged With Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Thirty-year-old Cheavan Dacosta, otherwise called ‘Roshane’of 2 West,
Greater Portmore in St. Catherine was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm
and Ammunition following an incident in his community on Thursday, November 12.
Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 3:40 p.m., a Police team that was on operation
accosted Dacosta in his community. He was searched and a 9mm pistol with four rounds of
ammunition was found. Later, follow-up operations were carried out at his house, and during a
search conducted in his presence, two hundred and ninety-two .38 cartridges were found inside his
bedroom. He was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.