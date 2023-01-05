One Man Charged Following Drug Bust at NMIA

Man Charged Following Drug Bust: The Narcotics Division has now formally charged 56-year-old Robert Chin of Mona in Kingston 6, in relation to the seizure of twelve kilograms of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday, January 2.
Reports are that about 7:00 a.m., Chin was attempting to board a departing flight to the United States of America but managed to evade arrest after anomalies were detected on a suitcase assigned to him.
A search of the luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of 600, 000.00 USD was found. Chin was later arrested about 6:30 p.m., the same day.
Chin has been charged with the following offences:
1. Possession of Cocaine
2. Dealing in Cocaine
3. Attempting to export Cocaine; and
4. Conspiracy to export Cocaine.
He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday, January 06.