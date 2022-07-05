One Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in St. Catherine

One man is in custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition at Railway Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine on Monday, July 04.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 8:45 p.m., a joint police/military team was on patrol in the area when they reportedly saw a group of men acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The police/military team accosted the men and searched them. One of them was found with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com