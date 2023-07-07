One Killed, another Injured at Wake Yard in Chester Castle, Hanover

19-year-old Chadwick Wright, was shot and killed and another man shot and injured, at a wake yard in their community of Chester Castle in Hanover, on Thursday, July 6.
Reports by the Ramble police are that about 11:30pm, Wright and the other man were at a wake yard being held in Chester Castle, when men armed with guns opened fire at the crowd.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Wright and the other man were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Wright was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.
