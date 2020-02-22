One Hand Man is a Ginal and Thief Says, Citizens 

Several persons who frequent various parts of the city are now crying foul. The reason being is that a one hand man who roams the city is carrying off tricks on several persons who use the streets of Montego Bay to do their business.

An eyewitness, who is also a popular figure in the city, reported, “On more than one occasion I saw the one hand man bounce up in pedestrians, mainly females, with an old cellphone, drop it, then begin to demand money, saying they damaged his cellphone, and because the women are afraid of him they yield to his demands.”

Another man who is a popular barber said, “He is not only a cell phone ginal. He also robbed people with his one hand; he is a skill one hand thief. He always hides his one hand underneath his shirt and picks people too.”

According to the citizens, this man frequently visits sections of Railway Lane, St. James Street, and at the Gully Bus Stop Gas Station where he carries out of his activities. Last week, he bounced into a news reporter and dropped a cup filled with water then demanded that the reporter paid for his liquors. Citizens are advised to be more careful while traversing the streets and to be on the lookout for his shenanigans.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter