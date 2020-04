Only one of the eight men who escaped from the Hunt’s Bay Police station lock-up, Kingston on Sunday, April 19, remains at large.

Police identify him as Michael Ellis.

According to police, six of the eight have been returned or taken back into custody while one was shot dead in a confrontation with police.

The men reportedly cut their way out of an area to which they had been moved during a COVID-19 cleaning exercise at the station, in St Andrew.