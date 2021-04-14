“One Drop” Caught Robbing Business Establishment in Hanover

Detectives attached to the Hanover police Division arrested and charged 29-year-old Denvar Campbell, otherwise called ‘One Drop’, a taxi operator of Cousins Cover, Hanover, following a robbery incident in the Green Island area, between Tuesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 8.

Campbell has been charged with Shop Breaking, Burglary, Larceny, and Receiving Stolen Goods.

Reports by the Lucea police are that about 3:30 am, a police team was alerted to a robbery taking place in the Harding Hall, and Green Island communities.

The police went to the area, and observed a motor vehicle in the process of driving away from one of the scenes.

The driver was signaled to stop, but he sped away and was chased by the police, who managed to intercept the vehicle along the roadway.

A search of the vehicle, which was being driven by Campbell, led to the seizure of several stolen items valued at approximately $60,410

Campbell was arrested, and following an investigation, he was subsequently charged on Saturday, April 10.