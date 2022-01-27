One Dead, Two Others Shot and Injured in Montego Bay

The St James Police are carrying out an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man, and the shooting and wounding of two other men, along Salt Spring road in St James, on Tuesday, January 25.

The dead man has been identified as 24-year-old Ackeem Frazer, of Richmond Hill community, Bicker Steth, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 7:45 pm, Frazer and three other family members, including his father, traveled in a white Toyota Corolla motor car, to visit a relative who resides in the vicinity of Salt Spring road and Appleton Hall intersection.

Upon reaching the community, they were having a conversation with two other male relatives who reside at the location when they were pounced upon by men armed with guns, who opened fire hitting Frazer, the driver of the vehicle, and one of his relatives.