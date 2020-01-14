One Dead, Three Arrested Following Shootout with Police at Mango Walk in St James

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): A man was shot and killed, and three others arrested security forces during a shootout in Mango Walk, St James, last night, January 13.

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released.

According to reports, about 6.30 pm, a group of men from a Kingston address was at an apartment in the Mango Walk area, when a team of police carried out a sting operation at the location.

During the raid, it is reported that the men engaged the police in a shootout.

One unidentified man was fatally shot during the confrontation, while three other persons were taken into custody.

Police Say one firearm, a .380 pistol loaded with six rounds was recovered.

 

