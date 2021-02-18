One Dead, Five Injured, in Freak Accident along South Camp Road

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and five others, including two infants, nursing wounds at hospital, following a freak accident which occurred along South Camp Road, in Kingston, on Wednesday, February 17.

Reports are that shortly after 4:00 pm, the drivers of two motor vehicles were allegedly speeding along South Camp Road, when one driver, who was driving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, lost control of the vehicle, which hit a median, flipped over multiple times, before crashing into a utility pole, at the intersection of North Street and South Camp Road.

It is said that the deceased is a female, but not yet confirmed if she was a pedestrian, or if she was travelling in the crashed vehicle.

The five injured victims, including the two children, were rushed to hospital where they were treated and admitted.

