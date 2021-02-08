One Dead, as Two Motorcyclists Collided in Westmoreland

A motorcycle rider is now dead, and another admitted to hospital in serious condition, after both riders crashed while traveling along a section of Bog Square, in the parish on Sunday, February 7.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Ernold Curnaldi, labourer of New Works district, also in Westmoreland.

Reports by the White House police are that about 12:50 pm, both motorcycle riders were traveling in opposite directions of the roadway.

On reaching a section of Bog Square, the rider who is now in critical condition at hospital lost control of his purple champion motorcycle and collided with the red champion motorcycle on which Cornaldi was traveling.

Both men sustained head and body injuries and were rushed to hospital, where Cornaldi was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.