One dead and five injured in Rio Cobre accident

One woman is dead and 13 other people are injured in a crash at Flat Bridge this morning.

The incident occurred after a public passenger bus plunged into the Rio Cobre river in Bog Walk St. Catherine.

Deputy Superintendent for the St. Catherine North Police Division, Kerry-Ann Bailey, said that the collision occurred at approximately 9:30am.

“There was an accident between a Toyota Hiace bus heading towards Bog Walk and a Toyota Fielder heading towards Spanish Town. Both vehicles collided, the Toyota Hiace bus was plunged into the river. One person has been confirmed dead and 13 are injured and are currently at the Linstead hospital,” said Bailey.

The number of passengers who were on the bus are yet to be confirmed as divers from the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard are searching the river for more victims of the accident.

