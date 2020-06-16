One Bullet Killed Bogle

The woman who was shot in her house in August Town, St Andrew, received one gunshot wound to the chest.

That’s according to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) which was reporting on the postmortem for Susan Bogle.

People in the community demonstrated last month after they claimed soldiers entered her house and shot her dead on her bed. They claimed they heard several gunshots. Ms Bogle was disabled.

INDECOM said in the post mortem, conducted Friday “a single gunshot wound to the chest was observed.”

The Commission said it awaits the official post mortem and ballistic reports in its investigations.

