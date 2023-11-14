One Arrested as Investigations into Bomb Threats Continue

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey has revealed that one person has
been taken into custody as investigations into a series of bomb threats intensify.
In giving an update on the situation on Friday evening, DCP Bailey confirmed that 71 institutions
were impacted between Thursday, November 9, and Friday, November 10. A hospital and a court
building were among the institutions targeted on Friday. All other institutions were educational
institutions.
He said the person now in police custody was arrested in relation to the threats made on Friday. He
further stated that the Jamaica Constabulary Force continues to lead the multi-agency investigation
and maintain dialogue with its international counterparts.
DCP Bailey gave the reassurance that the JCF, with support from its law enforcement partners, will
investigate all reports received, as every threat is treated as serious until proven otherwise.
He encouraged people to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves but maintained that
there was no need for panic, as all the evidence gathered so far indicates that the threats are a hoax.
More information will follow.