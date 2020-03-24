One 9mm Tarus Recovered After 3 Men Flee

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The police have now recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition during an operation yesterday on March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

It is being reported by the police that at about 11:15 pm, the lawmen were on operation when upon reaching a section of March Pen Road, three men allegedly ran as the saw the police approaching.

The lawmen conducted a search of the area and the firearm and ammunition were found.

No arrests were made.