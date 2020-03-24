One 9mm Tarus Recovered After 3 Men Flee

Westmoreland Man Held
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): The police have now recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition during an operation yesterday on March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

It is being reported by the police that at about 11:15 pm, the lawmen were on operation when upon reaching a section of March Pen Road, three men allegedly ran as the saw the police approaching.

The lawmen conducted a search of the area and the firearm and ammunition were found.

No arrests were made.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....