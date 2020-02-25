Omarion Tulloch 13 years old of Kingston vanishes

Kingston, Jamaica – The Kingston Police report that the 13-year-old Omarion Tulloch of Smith Road, Kingston, has disappeared since Saturday, February 22.

He is described to be of dark complexion, slim build and is about 137 centimeters (4 feet 6 inches) tall.

It is also reported by the police, Omarion was last seen at home about 10:00 am wearing green shorts and his whereabouts are unknown.

The Central Police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Omarion Tulloch is being asked to contact them at 876-922-8860, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

