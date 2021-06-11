Omar McLeod runs World-Lead 13.01 in Rome

Olympic 110M hurdles champion Omar McLeod took over the world-lead after he ran a scintillating 13.01 seconds (-0.1m/s) at the Golden Gala Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy Thursday, June 10.

The 27-year-old Mcleod, the defending Olympic champion improved on the 13.08 seconds that he ran to win in Hengelo, Holland on June 6, passed American Grant Holloway 13.07 seconds on his way to the top of the World Athletics rankings, his fastest time in four years.

Great Britain’s Andrew Pozzi was second in 13.25 seconds and France’s Wilhem Belocian third in 13.31 seconds, both season-best marks.