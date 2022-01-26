Olympic Sprinter TyQuendo Tracey Inks Partnership with Lifespan

Jamaican Olympic sprinter TyQuendo Tracey has signed a deal to be a brand ambassador for Lifespan Spring Water, describing the partnership with the Buff Bay, Portland-based company, said joining the Lifespan family was like “greeting a long-lost cousin”.

The 28-year-old sprinter, who won the 100m at the Jamaican national championships in June 2021, expressed his delight at having secured the deal.

Tracey ventured into sports while attending Garvey Maceo High School in Clarendon, said he is happy to be the brand’s ambassador.

The agreement was finalized on Friday, January 21.

According to Lifespan CEO and Co-founder Nayana Williams, the company is pleased to be providing support to Tracey, as the team knows he “has great things in store”.

Tracey ran a season’s best of 10.00 seconds at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Ministry of Health/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships last July. However, he was unable to deliver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to injuries.