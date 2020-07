Olympic and 2017 World 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod announced on Friday, July 3, 2020, he is now sponsored by Puma.

The 26-year-old posted on his Instagram and Twitter, sporting a puma-branded t-shirt and hold a Puma sneaker to his face with the words: “@puma hey Mr. Silk it’s official, welcome to the family! Happy to be a part of the #foreverfastfamily! It feels good”.

Since 2015 McLeod had been signed with Nike.

The Jamaican sprint hurdler who was looking to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo, Japan.