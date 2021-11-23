Olympian Ricardo Brown turns pro with United Boxing Promotions

Jamaica’s 2020 Olympic heavyweight boxer Ricardo ‘Big 12’ Brown turned professional recently after finalizing contractual arrangements with United Boxing Promotions in Canada where he now resides.

Tyler Buxton of United Boxing Promotions was pleased to announce the signing of the 6’7” Ricardo Brown. According to Buxton, Brown is a boxer who is brimming with potential and is ready to challenge the boxers in ever popular heavyweight division. He said “everyone loves heavyweights and at 6’7”, Ricardo is a massive heavyweight. They call him Big 12 for a reason. He has knockout power in both hands. I’m excited to launch Ricardo’s professional career and build a platform for professional boxing in Jamaica with Big12 leading the way.”

Brown qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to become Jamaican’s newest Olympic boxer and the first since 1996. After a decorated amateur campaign, the Pan-Am Games bronze medalist is keen to start the next chapter of his boxing career. “I’m very happy to be a part of the United Boxing Promotions. I’m humbled and I am looking forward to see what United Boxing Promotions have to offer me as I start my boxing career.”

He hopes his journey through the Olympics and pro ranks can serve as inspiration to youngsters who are fighting their way up in both Jamaica and Canada. He encouraged them to “stay determined, disciplined, honest, and focused.” He also said “you too can be in the Olympic ring one day or even have a professional boxing career.”

Brown was born and raised in Spanish Town, Jamaica where he was introduced to boxing at an early age. He is now training and fighting in Canada where he is conditioned by Jamaican trainer Dewith Frazer. He said that he was a proud Jamaican who was extremely happy to represent his country at the Olympics and beyond. He looks forward to the day when he can return home and show his passion for the sport, in front of all his Jamaican supporters.

The president of the Jamaica Boxing Board, Stephen Bomber Jones fully endorses Ricardo ‘Big 12’ Brown going professional, “having witnessed first-hand the trajectory of ‘Big12’ Brown’s career from a novice to elite national representative and medalist, I am more than excited about the possibilities this his professional future entails. I am not only certain that it will be a bright one but I truly believe he has all that it takes to be a future world heavyweight champion and we look forward to him fighting as a pro here on home soil.”

Jamaica has produced several world champions. The first was three-division world champion Mike McCallum of Kingston, who thrilled fans in the 1980s and 1990s. Simon Brown of May Pen broke through in the same era, winning welterweight and light middleweight world championships over his decorated 18-year career. More recently, there was the ‘Road Warrior’, Glen Johnson of May Pen who won the IBF Light Heavyweight crown from Englishman Clinton Woods in the second of their three-fight series. The list of Jamaican world titlists currently includes nine fighters – Brown hopes to make it an even ten in the not-too-distant future.

During the 1990s and 2000s, Canadians of Jamaican heritage dominated the heavyweight division, heaping glory on both fight scenes. Fighting out of Kitchener, Ontario, heavyweight great Lennox Lewis won Olympic gold over Riddick Bowe in 1996, before turning pro and conquering the boxing world. Trevor Berbick fought out of Halifax, claiming a portion of the heavyweight crown in 1996 and earning a unanimous decision over Pinklon Thomas. He ran into Mike Tyson in his first defense and lost the title to the Hall of Famer at the Las Vegas Hilton. During the same era, Donovan ‘Razor’ Ruddock of Toronto made his own run at heavyweight glory, climbing to the top of the rankings before falling short against the likes of Lewis and Mike Tyson.