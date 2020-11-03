Oliver Samuels to be honoured with the 2020 Living Legacy Award

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica’s “King of Comedy”, Oliver Samuels, is to be honoured with the 2020 Living Legacy Award from the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP).

The event scheduled for November 11 will be live-streamed on the PBCJ’s Facebook page.

Launched in 2012 with a special Jamaica 50 edition, the Living Legacy Awards are a CCRP tradition, that celebrates the lives and achievements of those who have made substantial contributions to Jamaica’s development in various fields.

Oliver Samuels has enjoyed 50 years in the Jamaican theatre industry and is known by most through Oliver at Large.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....