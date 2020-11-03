Oliver Samuels to be honoured with the 2020 Living Legacy Award

Jamaica’s “King of Comedy”, Oliver Samuels, is to be honoured with the 2020 Living Legacy Award from the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP).

The event scheduled for November 11 will be live-streamed on the PBCJ’s Facebook page.

Launched in 2012 with a special Jamaica 50 edition, the Living Legacy Awards are a CCRP tradition, that celebrates the lives and achievements of those who have made substantial contributions to Jamaica’s development in various fields.

Oliver Samuels has enjoyed 50 years in the Jamaican theatre industry and is known by most through Oliver at Large.