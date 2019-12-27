Offset Wants Many More Kids With Cardi B, Declares Andre 3000 Is His Biggest Inspiration

Offset love kids and he wants a lot more, plus Andre 3000 is his biggest inspiration.

According to the Rapper, he is not satisfied with the number of children he has thus far and wants nine hundred and ninety-nine when being asked.

A member of the collective group – Migos. He has released his debut solo studio album “Father of 4.” The “Clout” star got his name on a Popeyes menu, invested in E-Sports gaming, and got nominated for a Grammy Award. He also got $500K in cash from his wife, Cardi B at his birthday bash.

On Christmas Eve, he and Cardi B couple a 7-acre mansion they had purchased in Atlanta. Cardi did the honors and gave fans a tour on Instagram. The couple will now have ample space to raise their children and add more to their growing family.

As the festive spirit kicks in, Offset decided to prioritize his fans who are responsible for his incredible run so far. The Migos MC spent time directly engaging his 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

Both Cardi B and Offset were nominated for a Grammy Award on their collaborative hit, “Clout.”