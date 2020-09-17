Offset says “Grind Don’t Stop” in first social post after Cardi B files for divorce

Offset is moving forward following his recent split from wife Cardi B.

On Wednesday, the Migos rapper shared his first post on social media since Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday.

Offset posted a series of solo shots in which he is wearing red leather pants, a muscle tank and several diamond-encrusted necklaces along with the caption, “Grind don’t stop.”

Also on Wednesday, Cardi posted on social media for the first time since the split news, sharing a promo photo for her single “Mi Gusta” with Annita and Myke Towers.

The artists’ social media posts come a day after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of three years reportedly after finding out he had been unfaithful yet again.

The “WAP” rapper shared that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court November 4.

Cardi and Offset’s split follows previous accusations of Offset’s infidelity.