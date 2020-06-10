Official Funeral for Shahine Robinson

Shahine Robinson is to be accorded an official funeral and there will be an official period of mourning for her.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced the arrangements for the late Minister of Labour and Social Security and MP for North East St Ann.

Minister Robinson died on Friday May 28 after a period of illness. She was 66 years old.

Prime Minister Holness says Cabinet has approved a period of mourning from Wednesday June 10 to Tuesday June 16 and an official funeral.

Several tribute activities will take place during the official period of mourning.

There will be three (3) days of public viewing which will be closed casket, in keeping with the wishes of the family: