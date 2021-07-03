Off duty police shot and killed in Papine

Police - Mckoy's News
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

NEWS JUST IN:

An off duty police was shot and killed in Papine moments ago by unknown assailant(S) he was pronounced at University Hospital of the West Indies.

More info later

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist