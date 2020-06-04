Odaine Christie Shot Dead

The Montego Bay police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in the Cyril Gully area of the parish on Wednesday, morning June 3.

The man has been identified as Odaine Christie of  Cyril Gully. According to reports, sometime after 6 a.m. neighbours heard gunshots and summoned the police. The police found the bullet-riddled body of Christie in a pool of blood.

Reports to  McKoy’s News are that, a few years ago, Christie was shot at, but managed to escape. The police are continuing their investigations.

 

Alan Lewin

