Odaine Christie Shot Dead

The Montego Bay police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in the Cyril Gully area of the parish on Wednesday, morning June 3.

The man has been identified as Odaine Christie of Cyril Gully. According to reports, sometime after 6 a.m. neighbours heard gunshots and summoned the police. The police found the bullet-riddled body of Christie in a pool of blood.

Reports to McKoy’s News are that, a few years ago, Christie was shot at, but managed to escape. The police are continuing their investigations.

Alan Lewin