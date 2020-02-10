Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Latest Jamaica News, St Ann (McKoy’s News): A 61-year-old St Ann man who is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death during a dispute in Ocho Rios in 2016, was sentenced to 15-years next to life, when he appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Thursday, February 6.

The accused man Norman Thomas, otherwise called “Ned”, a vendor of James Avenue, Ocho Rios, was charged with the murder of 22-year-old loan clerk, Kyria Nelson, of Pimento Walk also in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Reports are that Nelson and Thomas were involved in an intimate relationship for some time, which she broke off in early 2016.

On the morning of June 29, Thomas went to a Plaza in Ocho Rios where the female was employed as a loan clerk, and during an argument between the two, Thomas used a knife to stab Nelson 20-times to death.

He was later arrested and charged. Thomas pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole after 15-years.

 

